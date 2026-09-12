Shelton Advances to Historic U.S. Open Final

Ben Shelton advanced to an electrifying U.S. Open final after defeating Frances Tiafoe 4-6 6-3 6-3 7-5, setting up a showdown against Alexander Zverev. Shelton hopes to become the first American men's singles Grand Slam champion in 23 years.

Zverev secured his spot by overcoming Karen Khachanov with a hard-fought 6-3 7-6(7) 7-6(6) victory, putting him on the cusp of a second major title. Shelton's win incidentally makes him the first Black American man to reach a Grand Slam final since Arthur Ashe, as well as the first in New York since 1996.

The semi-final was emotionally charged, taking place on the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. Shelton dedicated his performance to his family, especially acknowledging his late grandmother's influence. With the final looming, both he and Zverev stand ready to etch their names in tennis history.