U.S. Enforces Timed Protection for Strait of Hormuz Passage

The U.S. is instructing tankers in the Strait of Hormuz to navigate at specific times for enhanced military protection. This measure follows increased nighttime attacks by Iran on ships. Since May, the U.S. has provided air defense for vessels taking a southern route, with protection now limited to two daily slots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 10:03 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 10:03 IST
U.S. Enforces Timed Protection for Strait of Hormuz Passage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has directed tanker ships passing through the sensitive Strait of Hormuz to adhere to designated sailing times for assured military protection. This step comes in response to an uptick in Iranian attacks on ships during nighttime hours, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

Since May, the U.S. has been offering air-based defense for maritime vessels opting to travel via a route on the strait's southern side, hugging the Omani coast.

As of early September, this protective window has been condensed to two specific time slots each day, according to an email from the U.S. naval coordination center to maritime advisers, reported by the FT.

TRENDING

1
LIV Golf Secures Financing Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings

LIV Golf Secures Financing Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings

Global
2
Houthis Seize Mocha: Strategic Port at the Heart of Yemen Conflict

Houthis Seize Mocha: Strategic Port at the Heart of Yemen Conflict

Global
3
Trump's Unwavering Stance Amid Iran Conflict: No Regrets

Trump's Unwavering Stance Amid Iran Conflict: No Regrets

Global
4
Horse Plague: The Return of the New World Screwworm

Horse Plague: The Return of the New World Screwworm

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Ghana’s State Firms Face Reform Push as Financial Losses Threaten Growth and Fiscal Stability

Rethinking Global Tourism: How Local Value, Smart Data and Circularity Can Drive Development

Can Life Skills and Digital Training Unlock Better Futures for Nigeria’s Adolescent Girls?

Building a Resilient Thu Duc: How Coordinated Investment Could Lift GVA 65 Percent by 2040

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026