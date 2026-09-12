U.S. Enforces Timed Protection for Strait of Hormuz Passage

The United States has directed tanker ships passing through the sensitive Strait of Hormuz to adhere to designated sailing times for assured military protection. This step comes in response to an uptick in Iranian attacks on ships during nighttime hours, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

Since May, the U.S. has been offering air-based defense for maritime vessels opting to travel via a route on the strait's southern side, hugging the Omani coast.

As of early September, this protective window has been condensed to two specific time slots each day, according to an email from the U.S. naval coordination center to maritime advisers, reported by the FT.