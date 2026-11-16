Disability, Bullying and Teacher Gaps Shape UNESCO Global Education Data Picture

Getting children into school is only the start; they also need to learn, feel safe and have the chance to complete their education. New data released by the UNESCO Institute for Statistics (UIS) on 13 November 2026 document gaps in school completion, bullying, teacher qualifications and upper secondary education. The findings offer countries evidence to guide policies and investments toward inclusive, equitable, quality education.

The UIS database now contains 9.7 million data points covering 240 countries and territories, a 17% increase since February 2026. The latest release adds more than 1.39 million data points and updates 33 global and thematic Sustainable Development Goal 4 indicators. These figures give decision-makers a broader view of who is being left behind and where education systems need support.

The data show persistent barriers for learners with disabilities, widespread reports of bullying and gaps in teacher qualifications. They also point to progress in upper secondary completion alongside a sharp divide between low- and high-income economies. Reliable data cannot transform education on its own, but it can help governments identify needs, direct resources and track progress.

Safer, more inclusive schools

School completion data for learners with and without disabilities are now available for 83 countries and territories, up from 26 in February 2026. In most countries with data, children and young people with disabilities are less likely to complete school than their peers, and the gap tends to grow between primary, lower secondary and upper secondary levels. Better information can help policymakers identify where learners face barriers and shape support around them.

Bullying remains a challenge to safe learning environments. UIS estimates based on PISA 2025 show that in 37 of the 85 participating education systems with available data, at least half of 15-year-olds reported experiencing bullying in the previous 12 months. Across all 85 systems, the average estimate was 48%, underscoring the need for prevention measures and policies that protect learners.

Teachers and completion gaps

For the first time, UIS is publishing data based on the revised SDG indicator 4.c.1, which tracks the share of teachers with at least a bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification. In 2025, 73% of primary teachers met this threshold, compared with 83% at lower secondary and 87% at upper secondary level. The estimates cover 131 countries and territories and can help governments plan teacher workforce needs and investments in teacher education and professional development.

Upper secondary completion has risen globally, from 53% in 2015 to 62% in 2025. The gains are uneven: 21% of young people complete upper secondary education in low-income economies, compared with 90% in high-income economies. The comparison highlights how much a young person's opportunity to finish school can differ between countries.

More evidence for education decisions

The November database includes results from several learning assessments: PASEC 2024, SEA-PLM 2024, PISA 2025 and Ghana's national assessment. These results provide further insight into what students know and can do, particularly in reading and mathematics. Together with the broader UIS data, they can help countries locate learning gaps, understand inequalities and assess whether policy changes are making a difference.