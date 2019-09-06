Four law professors join Jindal Global Law School as faculty

Four law professors, out of which three have held position as vice chancellors, have been appointed as faculty members in the Jindal Global Law School starting next year. Professors Upendra Baxi, Mahendra Pal Singh, B B Pande and B S Chimni will be joining the JGLS from the spring semester and will be teaching courses starting from February.

The professors joining the law school have been teaching in leading institutes and have held important positions for several decades. Professor C Raj Kumar, founding vice chancellor of the O P Jindal Global University and dean of JGLS, said the professors, who have accepted to teach at the law school, have mentored generations of lawyers, law professors, judges and many others who shaped the law and justice systems in India and around the world for nearly half a century.

"It is a proud moment for JGU that they have decided to spend the important years of their life and their future dedicating to the cause of higher education and legal education mentoring the students and faculty of JGU," he said. Professor Baxi, former vice chancellor of Delhi University and professor emeritus, University of Warwick, said: "It seems like yesterday that we launched the JGLS. But it was ten years ago when I said that a new era in legal education in India was beginning and it will be known as Naveen–Raj epoch. That prophecy is happily proved correct".

Professor Singh, former vice chancellor of the National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata, and the former dean of Faculty of Law, Delhi University, said the essence and processes of law and legal systems around the globe are immensely interesting and challenging and that it requires a lifetime commitment even to grasp a tiny element of it. Professor Pande, former professor-in-charge, Campus Law Centre, Delhi University, observed that law is a complex as well as a dynamic phenomenon and its complexity lies primarily in the multiple factors that go into its making, interpretation and enforcement, all of which are influenced by the ideology, thinking and attitudes of those responsible for the law in action.

"The dynamic element of the law in a product of everyday construction and de-construction of the law in the court-rooms and in the class-rooms, as well as police stations and prisons. The dynamism of law in-turn influenced by the perceptions of the one who is exposed to the law-the teacher or the learner," Professor Singh said.

