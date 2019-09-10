Vernacular.ai's Voice Assistant VIVA Helps Barbeque Nation Achieve 70% Automation on Their Contact Centers

Vernacular.ai is celebrating the success of its Vernacular Intelligent Virtual Agent (VIVA), which has been instrumental in significantly streamlining customer experience for food retail giant, Barbeque Nation.

"Barbeque Nation receives more than 2.5 million calls a year for reservations across their 130 (and growing) outlets in India. With volumes increasing every day, they were facing challenges of hiring new call center agents while keeping up with their rigourous standards of customer experience. Our AI voice assistant, VIVA, enabled them to achieve 70% automation on contact centers with a customer satisfaction (CSAT) rate of 4.5/5 and a 42% decrease in overall call handling time," says Sourabh Gupta, CEO and Co-Founder of Vernacular.ai.

Ahmed Raza, CTO, Barbeque Nation, and the man behind the visionary idea of implementing an automated and centralized call center system in the company, something that was unheard of in the F&B industry, says, "With VIVA, we can handle calls at scale with zero wait time. Improved first call resolution and reduced call handling time has resulted in significant cost savings. After demonstrating higher CSAT scores with a high-quality and user-friendly contact center experience, we have expanded this solution nationally. Vernacular.ai has been a true partner and has worked closely with us to ensure a successful implementation."

Vernacular.ai's solution uses deep-learning, cutting-edge speech recognition and natural language processing technologies to understand the caller's query and resolve quickly through engaging conversations. VIVA, as a self-learning system, uses AI to:

Make suitable suggestions to a customer while making a reservation

Learn from ongoing conversations, increasing call handling accuracy and automation metrics

Realize when human intervention is needed and arrange for a smart call transfer, ensuring a seamless experience to the customer

The results were immediately apparent. VIVA helped Barbeque Nation streamline their customer experience at minimal cost, helping them achieve 70% overall automation on calls for table reservations and completely eliminating around 80% of NVA (Non Value Add) calls. Call automation saved around 100 man hours per day, which could be channeled towards more productive sales calls that potentially increased revenue.

"The insights and data from Vernacular.ai enabled us to continue serving customers effectively, ensuring great experiences while driving bottom-line growth," said Ahmed.

About Vernacular.ai:

Vernacular.ai is a multi-lingual AI platform that automates call centers and builds voice assistants for Indian enterprises. The company was launched in 2016 by IIT Roorkee alumni and works closely with leading businesses, enabling them to achieve significant savings on call centers through the use of voice bots. Its Speech-to-Text engine supports 10 Indian languages, covering 100+ dialects and accents. The company's technology, products, and platforms are all focused on enabling the next billion Indian users to converse in their native languages for every business transaction.

About Barbeque Nation

Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd is the largest casual dining brand in the country. The company was founded in 2006 with a simple vision - offering a complete dining experience to customers at affordable prices. Barbeque Nation now has 130+ outlets in India, 4 outlets in the UAE and 1 outlet in Malaysia.

