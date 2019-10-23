Prez to attend convocation of Visva Bharati University in Nov

President Ram Nath Kovind will attend the annual convocation of Visva Bharati University on November 11, it said on Wednesday

Kovind will be the guest-in-chief of the convocation program to be held at 'Amrakunja' in the campus of the university founded by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, the central varsity said in a statement

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BangladeshPremier Sheikh Hasina, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had attended the convocation of the premier institution.

