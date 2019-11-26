International Development News
JNU should be shut for 2 years, renamed after Subhas Chandra Bose: Subramanian Swamy

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday said Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) should be shut for two years, cleared of antisocial elements and reopened after renaming it as Subhas Chandra Bose University.

"There are so many institutions named after Nehru. And with the renaming, Bose's name will also have a positive impact on students," Swamy told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

The university has seen protests by students over the issue of hostel fee hike.

