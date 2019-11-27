Recruitment in Army completely impartial: Defence Minister

Recruitment in the Indian Army is completely impartial and around 60,000 people are hired by the force every year, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Singh said recruitment in the Indian Army is based on annual wastage rate, the recruitable male population (RMP) of states and union territories as well as intake pattern of previous years into the Army.

"The recruitment process in the Army is completely impartial. Around 60,000 youths are recruited by the Army every year," he said during Question Hour. The minister said each district of the country is linked to one of the 59 recruitment centres located in different parts of India.

"The RMP is reckoned as 10 per cent of the total male population of a state or union territory, based on the Census of India Report 2011," he said. Singh said the RMP factor for a state or UT is calculated as the proportion of RMP of the state or UT to the RMP of India.

This policy is being implemented since 1966 and is uniformly enforced in all states and UTs, he said..

