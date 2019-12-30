Left Menu
NIT-Trichy alumni to contribute USD 3 million for R&D

  • PTI
  • Chennai
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 16:15 IST
NIT-Trichy alumni to contribute USD 3 million for R&D Chennai, Dec 30 (PTI): NIT-Trichy on Monday said its alumni have decided to contribute USD 3 million for research and development at the institute. "There has been sea-change in the outlook of all the past students of our college. They are willing to contribute significantly for the all-round development of the institution," director, NIT-Trichy, Mini Shaji Thomas said.

The NIT would have more doctorates coming forward to grant the USD 3 million in the next two years to ensure the institution produced more research scholars in different engineering verticals, a press release said. HCL Technologies' corporate vice-president and an alumnus of NIT-Trichy Srimathi Shivashankar said the WIN-NITT platform would empower and bring about networking of women alumni which would be helpful to college and self.

WIN-NITT is the women's inclusivity network of NIT-Trichy. The purpose of WIN-NITT is to inspire and enable the women alumnus to achieve their career aspirations through networking and support from NIT-Trichy alumnus.

National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) council chairman R Chandrasekar said a worldclass stadium has been planned at an outlay of Rs 6.20 crore. "We expect to start (the construction activities) in the next six months and complete by end 2021", he said..

