Left Menu
Development News Edition

Savitribai: The woman who started girls' school 171 years ago

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 18:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 18:12 IST
Savitribai: The woman who started girls' school 171 years ago

Hailed as a pioneer in women's education, Savitribai Phule and her husband, social reformer Jyotirao Phule started what is believed to be India's first school for girls here 171 years ago. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who paid tributes to this remarkable woman on her birth anniversary on Friday.

Born on January 3, 1831, at Naigaon in Satara district of Maharashtra, Savitribai married Jyotirao at the age of nine, and moved to Pune with him. Her husband, fired by modern ideas and a reformist zeal, taught her to read and write. Savitribai took a teachers' training course and became a qualified teacher in 1847.

The couple then started a school for girls in Bhidewada in Pune city in 1848, and she became its first teacher. The couple had to face tremendous harassment from conservative elements who found the idea of women' education repugnant.

They faced ostracism; it is said that Savitribai carried a spare saree with her because people sometimes threw stones and dung at her as walked to the school. Actor Renuka Shahane referred to this in her tweet on Friday.

"Savitribai Phule carried an extra saree because trolls of that time would pelt her with dung & stones for breaking caste & gender barriers to get educated & to educate the marginalised. Her resistance paved the way for the education we take for granted today," Shahane said. Savitribai and her husband were instrumental in setting up `Satyashodhak Samaj' (Society of Truth-seekers), which championed progressive ideas, denounced the dowry custom and encouraged marriage without exchange of dowry.

She passed away on March 10, 1897. On Friday, a procession was taken out here from Bhidewada to Phulewada, the residence of the Phules, to pay tributes to her.

Neeta Hole, a descendant of the Phules, said the couple's contribution to women's education and women's rights was immense, and they should be awarded the Bharat Ratna award posthumously. "They brought about a revolution by opening a school for girls. Today there are still many girls in need of quality education. Providing quality education free to the marginalised sections will be a fitting tribute to them," she said.

Scholarships meant for students from marginalised classes do not reach them, Hole said. In 2015, Pune University was renamed as `Savitribai Phule Pune University', she noted. "But the work of Savitribai's memorial is not gaining momentum yet. Reasons such as unavailability of land are being given. I want a common memorial for Jyotirao and Savitribai at the varsity and for that the government should allot at least five acres of land," she said.

"The condition of Bhidewada, where Savitribai started the first school for girls, is deplorable," she said, adding it should be conserved as a monument..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Italy's Salvini looks to avoid trial over migrant standoff

Italys far-right League leader Matteo Salvini, looking to avoid trial for alleged kidnapping, has defended his decision to detain migrants on a coastguard boat last July, saying the move had been backed by the whole government.Salvini was i...

Australian PM's India visit cancelled: Diplomatic sources

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrisons scheduled visit to India later this month has been canceled due to the extraordinary circumstances of the bushfires in Australia, diplomatic sources said. Morrison was slated to pay a state visit to...

2 workers die, 17 hurt in Cambodian building collapse

Phnom Penh Cambodia, Jan 3 AP A building under construction in southern Cambodia collapsed Friday, killing at least two workers and trapping others inside, police said. The seven-story building in the coastal province of Kep collapsed while...

Underage rape probe opened into French author Matzneff

Paris, Jan 3 AFP Paris prosecutors on Friday opened a rape investigation into author Gabriel Matzneff, a day after the publication of a book detailing his sexual relationship with a girl of 14 over three decades ago. The case has attracted ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020