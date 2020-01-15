MHRD Secretary meets with Vice-Chancellor and Registrar of University of Delhi

Secretary, MHRD, Shri Amit Khare held a meeting with Vice-Chancellor, (VC), Prof. Yogesh Kumar Tyagi along and the Registrar of the University of Delhi at 4:00 PM today at Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi.

The University authorities apprised the Secretary that the administration is taking all steps to implement the decisions arrived at as per the Record of Discussions held on 5th December 2019 in MHRD.

The university vide letter dated 20.12.2019 has already clarified to all colleges/institutions to appoint ad-hoc/temporary/ contract/ guest faculty as an interim arrangement before filling up the permanent vacancy.

Further, the university has taken up the issue of additional requirements of faculty under the EWS scheme with UGC. The University will be finalizing the proforma for the promotion of teachers. It has also been clarified that the University shall continue the counting of past service as per UGC Regulations.

The Secretary appealed to the concerned stakeholders to withdraw their agitation and work for the smooth functioning of the institutions/colleges in the interest of the students. MHRD is committed to protecting the legitimate interest of all the stakeholders.

(With Inputs from PIB)

