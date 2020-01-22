Left Menu
School building built with India's assistance inaugurated in Nepal

  • Kathmandu
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 19:16 IST
  • Created: 22-01-2020 19:16 IST
School building built with India's assistance inaugurated in Nepal

Indian diplomat in Nepal on Wednesday inaugurated a school building constructed with India's assistance in the country's western district. The building of Aurobindo Ashram School in Thankot, 10 km west of Kathmandu was inaugurated by Dr Ajay Kumar, Charge d’ Affairs, Embassy of India.

Mani Ram Gelal, Director General, Department of Urban Development and Building Construction along with the political, community leaders also attended the ceremony, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said in a statement. Established in 1993 by Sri Aurobindo Yoga Mandir in Thankot, the school is a residential School, affiliated to National Examination Board, Government of Nepal.

The school provided Secondary School Education to nearly 260 students, about 53 per cent of whom are girls. It provides free education and hostel facility to them.

The building is constructed with India's assistance of Nepalese rupees 28.25 million, the statement said. It is a three storied building comprising eleven class rooms, three labs, four store rooms, two staff rooms, one room each for account, administration, record, library, principal, PA, examination, multi-purpose hall and furniture, the statement said.

