Presidency students launch sit-in for prompt hostel repair

A section of students of the Presidency University on Monday launched a sit-in before the office of its vice-chancellor for prompt renovation of three of the five under-repair wards of a 130-year-old Hindu Hostel. They also demanded that the VC, Anuradha Lohia, express regret for what they said preventing female students to take part in a convention over the on the day of Saraswati Puja in the campus.

Spokesman of the agitating students Subho Biswas alleged that despite repeated reminders, the authorities did not expedite the repair work in the Hindu Hostel and prevented female students to enter the campus on Saraswati Puja for attending a convention on the hostel issue. "The university authorities were dilly-dallying over timely completion of work in wards 3, 4 and 5 of the Hindu Hostel since last year. Over 30 students are made to put up within a very limited space of the two renovated wards," Biswas claimed.

"Today we demanded the VC should express regret for the gender discrimination by the management on January 29 and also an assurance from her that the three blocks, where renovation works are still incomplete, will be readied soon. But she refused to listen to us," Biswas said.

The students, including members of SFI and Independent Consolidation, also protested against "undemocratic sacking of seven staff of the Hindu Hostel mess by the authorities" recently and their reinstatement. Lohia, who was inside the office when the sit-in began at 2 pm, told PTI: "I am in a meeting and can't talk now." Dean of Students Arun Maity had earlier said, "I urge the students to have a discussion with the VC about the demands. We are open for discussion." Two wards of the Hindu Hostel, which was under repair for three years, were thrown open to students in November 2018 after intermittent agitation by students.

The Hindu Hostel building, located adjacent to the university, was shut down for repairs since July, 2015 and the boarders had been shifted to a rented accommodation at New Town as a makeshift arrangement..

