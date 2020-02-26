Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt announces shutting down of Maha International Edu Board

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 14:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 14:35 IST
Govt announces shutting down of Maha International Edu Board

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Wednesday announced shutting down of the

Maharashtra International Education Board (MIEB) started by the previous BJP-led government.

She was responding to a question raised through a calling attention motion by Shiv Sena MLC Vilas Potnis on the

MIEB in the state Legislative Council. Potnis had sought details of the board, its

functioning and training of teachers, among other things. Other members of the Upper House, including Congress

MLC Sharad Ranpise, a representative of the teacher's constituency Kapil Patil and NCP legislator Satish Chavan

demanded shutting down of the MIEB. Despite BJP's opposition, Gaikwad announced shutting

down of the board in the council.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

India's slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth: Panagariya

Indias slowdown has bottomed out and now its economy needs to be opened up if the country wants to realise the ambition of a 10 per cent growth rate, former NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya has said. In his keynote address at a di...

UPDATE 2-Diageo warns coronavirus could dent 2020 profit by $260 mln

Diageo, the worlds biggest spirits company, said on Wednesday the spread of coronavirus in greater China and the Asia Pacific region could knock up to 260 million off its profit in 2020.The company said that in China, bars and restaurants h...

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits Indonesia's east

Jakarta Indonesia, Feb 26 SputnikANI A magnitude 5.9 earthquake was registered on Wednesday in Indonesias east, near the coast of Maluku province, the United States Geological Survey USGS said. The earthquake was registered at around 1 pm l...

Coronavirus to cut Diageo drink sales by up to 325 mn pounds

London, Feb 26 AFP British drinks group Diageo, the maker of Guinness stout and Smirnoff vodka, on Wednesday said the coronavirus would slash annual sales by up to 325 million pounds 422 million, 388 million euros. Diageo, which produces al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020