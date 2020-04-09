Left Menu
Kung Fu Panda 4 updates: Po to meet his biological dad, Previous films' cast will return

Kung Fu Panda 4 updates: Po to meet his biological dad, Previous films’ cast will return
Kung Fu Panda 4 will see returning of actors like Jack Black, Jackie Chan, Angelina Jolie, Lucy Liu, Bryan Cranston, Dustin Hoffman and Seth Rogen. Image Credit: Facebook / Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 4 is one of the most anticipated animated movies fans have been waiting for a long time, mainly since 2016 when Kung Fu Panda 3 made a massive business in the box office. Read the texts below to get some latest updates on the fourth installment of the franchise.

Kung Fu Panda 4 does not have an official announcement. This can't stop fans from predicting what they can see in the fourth sequel. Some sources revealed that majority of the actors will lend their voice for their respective characters in the fourth movie.

According to DreamWork Animation chief, not only Kung Fu Panda 4, fans will get the opportunity to enjoy Kung Fu Panda 5 and Kung Fu Panda 6 also in future. The release date of fourth installment is not announced, but you can be sure that the movie is going to be made.

Kung Fu Panda 4 will see returning of actors like Jack Black, Jackie Chan, Angelina Jolie, Lucy Liu, Bryan Cranston, Dustin Hoffman and Seth Rogen. They will lend the voice for Po, Monkey, Tigress, Viper, Li Shan, Shifu and Mantis respectively.

Earlier, the viewers saw Po and the Kung Fu masters were left well off. In Kung Fu Panda 3, Po entered the Panda village and reunited with his dad and other pandas. But when the villainous undead warrior named Kai came into limelight, the problem started to rise. Fans will see Po reuniting with his family after meeting his biological father. The viewers can also see him teaching his son the art of Kung Fu and turning him into a Kung Fu master.

Fans may be wondering when they will be able to watch the trailer for Kung Fu Panda 4. We can assure that it will be possible once the world recovers the coronavirus pandemic.

Kung Fu Panda 4 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

