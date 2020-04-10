Lady Gaga wants to get married, have kids

Pop star Lady Gaga says it is her desire to get married and become a mother someday. The 34-year-old singer, who will be soon unveiling her new album 'Chromatica', is currently in a relationship with entrepreneur Michael Polansky.

In an interview with InStyle magazine, Gaga said getting married features in among the top of her priorities in life. "Marriage. More music, more movies, more charity with the Born This Way Foundation (a nonprofit dedicated to empowering youth and supporting mental health and wellness).

"I want to do way more philanthropy. I want to help fund more research about fibromyalgia and neuropathic and chronic pain by putting a team of doctors together. I have a lot of dreams and hopes. What I will actually accomplish, I have no idea, but I know that I'll be doing it with the people I love," Gaga said. The "Shallow" singer said she looks forward to starting a family soon.

"I will say I am very excited to have kids. I look forward to being a mom. Isn't it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it's our job to keep it alive. "It's so funny, everyone works out of my house every day. When they come in, I always say, 'Welcome to the Womb!'" Gaga said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.