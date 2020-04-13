Left Menu
Ha Jung Woo reveals his experience of being blackmailed for using Propofol drug

Updated: 13-04-2020 20:38 IST
South Korean actor and film director, Ha Jung Woo has recently revealed about his experience being blackmailed by a 'celebrity hacker' in an interview. The actor-director was also alleged that he was using Propofol (an anesthetic drug).

According to Ha Jung Woo, he first realized that he had been hacked on December 2, 2019. The actor received text messages from the hacker that included messages and photos from Ha Jung Woo's own phone.

Specifically, the hacker had sent Ha Jung Woo photos of messages that the actor had exchanged with his former girlfriend, as well as photos from a vacation abroad they had taken together. The actor had responded, "Are you going to threaten me with things like this?" and the hacker replied, "Because you're famous."

The blackmail threats continued for about a month. After conferring with the people around him, Ha Jung Woo notified the cyber investigation team at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on December 5, a few days after the initial threats.

Ha Jung Woo said, "The most difficult thing was dealing with the constant threats at a time when I was in the media constantly because I was promoting my new film." While he was doing a live broadcast for his film 'Ashfall', the hacker sent him a message saying, "I'm enjoying your broadcast."

In February 2020, Ha Jung Woo responded to reports that he was a habitual user of Propofol. He explained that he had received the drug legally for an operation at a plastic surgery clinic and that he had used another name for the operation at the recommendation of the clinic's director.

