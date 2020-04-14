Left Menu
Arjun Kapoor, Hema Malini react to lockdown extension by PM Modi

Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Hema Malini on Tuesday reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to extend the nationwide lockdown till May 3 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 14:28 IST
Actors Arjun Kapoor and Hema Malini (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Hema Malini on Tuesday reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to extend the nationwide lockdown till May 3 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Kapoor was quick to react on the extension of the lockdown as he took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself from an old photoshoot and gave it a lockdown themed caption.

"Me trying to Smoulder while we wait for May..." Kapoor wrote in the caption. Dream Girl Hema Malini who is also a BJP lawmaker took to Twitter to welcome the lockdown extension announced by Modi.

"We have completed 3 weeks of nationwide lockdown successfully &controlled the spread of the virus to a large extent," she tweeted. "Let us follow our PM @narendramodi ji's behest to the nation to observe next 3 weeks also in strict lockdown. For our own welfare & benefit we shdn't break rules," her tweet further read.

India will remain under lockdown till May 3 to contain COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday. The 21-day lockdown, which was announced by the Prime Minister last month, was slated to end today.

India's total number of coronavirus positive cases has climbed to 10,363 including 8,988 active cases, 1,035 cured/discharged/migrated and 339 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

