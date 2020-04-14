Left Menu
Mission: Impossible 7 release in July 2021, Cast revealed in details, 8th movie also confirmed

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-04-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 16:36 IST
There is no official announcement on Mission: Impossible 7’s release date yet. However, the movie is likely to be released in July next year. Image Credit: Facebook / Mission: Impossible

When will Mission: Impossible 7 be released? The seventh installment of the Mission Impossible film series is one of the highly anticipated movies fans have been waiting for long. Read the texts below to get the latest updates on the imminent movie.

There is no official announcement on Mission: Impossible 7's release date yet. However, the movie is likely to be released in July next year. The filming for the seventh installment was supposed to start on February 20, 2020 in Venice but it was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic across the world.

Here we have a good news for Mission Impossible fans. The director, Christopher McQuarrie confirmed the production of eighth movie of the series. Mission: Impossible 8 can be expected in the upcoming years. Hopefully, the eighth movie will be released in August 2022.

Mission: Impossible 7 can't be expected without Tom Cruise. The 57-year-old actor will play the role of Ethan Hunt, an IMF agent and leader of a team of operatives. Simon Pegg will be seen as Benji Dunn, an IMF technical field agent and a member of Ethan Hunt's team.

The imminent Mission: Impossible 7 will see Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and Henry Czerny playing the roles of Ilsa Faust, Alanna Mitsopolis and Eugene Kittridge respectively. Additionally, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham and Nicholas Hoult have been cast in undisclosed roles.

Paramount Pictures is tight-lipped on the plot of Mission: Impossible 7 except nothing less than a global conspiracy to end humanity. However, Tom Cruise will be again seen performing some amazing and stunning stunts in the movie.

Mission: Impossible 7 is expected to hit the big screens on July 23, 2021, and Mission: Impossible 8 on August 5, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

