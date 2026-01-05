Left Menu

Broadcast Ban: Bangladesh Blocks IPL Amid Rahman Row

In a surprising turn, Bangladesh has banned the IPL broadcast after pacer Mustafizur Rahman was unexpectedly released from the Kolkata Knight Riders squad. Bangladesh's government cited lack of 'logical reason' from the BCCI, which has strained Indo-Bangladesh relations further following political turmoil in the region.

  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh has prohibited broadcasting the upcoming IPL season following Mustafizur Rahman's controversial removal from the Kolkata Knight Riders team. The decision, taken by the Bangladesh information and broadcast ministry, cites the lack of a 'logical reason' from the BCCI, leading to public dissatisfaction.

The ban was announced soon after Bangladesh declined to travel to India for the T20 World Cup, requesting the games be shifted to Sri Lanka instead. The government notification expressed the discontent of Bangladeshis over the incident, stating that the ban serves the public interest.

This development occurs amidst rising tensions between India and Bangladesh, exacerbated by political unrest and the recent ouster of Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is now in India following her conviction in absentia amid a deadly crackdown last year.

