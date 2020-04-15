Hanna Season 2 updates: Major cast revealed, next season to take less time

David Farr-created Hanna Season 2 has a huge demand among Amazon lovers these days, thanks to huge success of Hanna Season 1. Go through the texts below to get latest updates on the imminent season.

The confirmation on Hanna Season 2 is already done just two weeks after the release of Season 1. But some sources reported that Amazon renewed the series for second season. But the fact is the second season will be taking less time to underproduction as the cast and crew will be back from Season 1.

Hanna Season 2 will revolve around how Hanna is successful in escaping and her survival and how she experiences life as a typical teenager while being engineered to combat and fight. The continuation of plot will remain the same in the second season. Here are the names of actors – Esme Creed-Miles as Hanna, Mireille Enos as Marissa Wiegler, Joel Kinnaman as Erik Heller, Andy Nyman as Jacobs, Noah Taylor as Dr. Roland Kunek, Khalid Abdalla as Jerome Sawyer, Justin Salinger as Carl Meisner and Yasmin Monet Prince as Clara.

The lead character Hanna (to be played by Esme Creed-Miles) now lives in isolation with her CIA agent father, Erik (Joel Kinnaman) in Poland. While getting the task of recruiting pregnant women in the agency, he falls in love with one and elopes to Poland to save her baby. The CIA then orders their on-site agent, Marissa, to shut down the project and eliminate all the babies.

Five new additions were announced in 2019. They are expected to be present in Hanna Season 2. According to Pop Culture, actors like Dermot Mulroney is set to play a character like John Carmichael, Anthony Welsh as Leo Garner, a member of Carmichael's Utrax operations team responsible for teaching the program's recruits, Pop Culture Times noted.

Hanna Season 2 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the web series.

Also Read: Mindhunter Season 3: Actors released from their contracts, Fans need to wait for renewal

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.