Will Animal Kingdom Season 5 be released in May 2020? What we know so far

TNT renewed Animal Kingdom Season 5 in July 2019. The high success of Season 5 and other previous seasons paved way to the making of fifth season.

When can we expect the release of Animal Kingdom Season 5? If you look back the premiere dates of all seasons, except Animal Kingdom Season 1, other seasons (2, 3 and 4) were premiered on May 30, 2017; May 29, 2018; and May 28, 2019 respectively. Only Season 1 was premiered on June 14, 2016. This is the reason fans expect Season 5 to release in May 2020.

Many fans are wondering who can be the actors to return in Animal Kingdom Season 5. Some of the actors are Shawn Hatosy, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, Ellen Barkin, Scott Speedman, Ben Robson to name a few.

On March 16 this year, the production for Animal Kingdom Season 5 was suspended. The reason is obvious – the world is combating against the deadly coronavirus pandemic. According to the sources, the imminent season will be consisting of 13 episodes like previous seasons. However, this is not officially confirmed.

The story revolves around a 17 years old teen who loses her mom and shifts with his bizarre relatives, The Codys. However, this is a criminal family clan governed by matriarch Smurf. The plot for the fifth season is kept under wraps mainly to avoid speculations and rumors.

We need to wait further to get the details on the fifth season. We can't expect any updates unless the world recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

