Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will Animal Kingdom Season 5 be released in May 2020? What we know so far

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 15-04-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 21:04 IST
Will Animal Kingdom Season 5 be released in May 2020? What we know so far
On March 16 this year, the production for Animal Kingdom Season 5 was suspended. The reason is obvious – the world is combating against the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Image Credit: Facebook / Animal Kingdom

TNT renewed Animal Kingdom Season 5 in July 2019. The high success of Season 5 and other previous seasons paved way to the making of fifth season.

When can we expect the release of Animal Kingdom Season 5? If you look back the premiere dates of all seasons, except Animal Kingdom Season 1, other seasons (2, 3 and 4) were premiered on May 30, 2017; May 29, 2018; and May 28, 2019 respectively. Only Season 1 was premiered on June 14, 2016. This is the reason fans expect Season 5 to release in May 2020.

Many fans are wondering who can be the actors to return in Animal Kingdom Season 5. Some of the actors are Shawn Hatosy, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, Ellen Barkin, Scott Speedman, Ben Robson to name a few.

On March 16 this year, the production for Animal Kingdom Season 5 was suspended. The reason is obvious – the world is combating against the deadly coronavirus pandemic. According to the sources, the imminent season will be consisting of 13 episodes like previous seasons. However, this is not officially confirmed.

The story revolves around a 17 years old teen who loses her mom and shifts with his bizarre relatives, The Codys. However, this is a criminal family clan governed by matriarch Smurf. The plot for the fifth season is kept under wraps mainly to avoid speculations and rumors.

We need to wait further to get the details on the fifth season. We can't expect any updates unless the world recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Fox News figure takes over as White House press secretary

Kayleigh McEnany, a former Fox News figure who is fiercely loyal to President Donald Trump, took over on Wednesday as his new press secretary, entering the high-profile job at a time of turmoil in White House relations with the press. McEna...

Athletics-Former London Marathon winner Wanjiru denies wrongdoing after provisional ban

Kenyan Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon winner, has denied any wrongdoing after he was provisionally suspended for an Athlete Biological Passport ABP violation by the sports independent Athletics Integrity Unit on Tuesday. The AIU s...

Noida: 5 arrested, 9 vehicles seized for defying lockdown

Five people were arrested and nine vehicles were impounded across Noida and Greater Noida on Wednesday for allegedly defying restrictions during the lockdown imposed to combat COVID-19, police said. Gautam Buddh Nagar is among the 15 distri...

Lockdown 2: Relaxation to help bring liquidity in market, says JSW Steel

Welcoming the fresh guidelines for the second phase of lockdown, JSW Steel on Wednesday said the renewed measures will help restart economic activity and allow liquidity in the market. As per the fresh government guidelines issued on Wednes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020