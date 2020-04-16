Taapsee Pannu shares never-seen-before picture from 'Mulk' sets

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who is currently on a photo-sharing spree, on Thursday shared a throwback picture from the sets of her film 'Mulk,' and expressed how 'excited' she was to deliver the lines from the script. The 32-year-old took to Instagram to share the behind-the-scenes picture, where the actor is seen sitting next to the director of the film, Anubhav Sinha.

Taking it to the captions, the 'Pink' actor wrote: "This is from the set of #Mulk The courtroom scene days. I remember how excited I was to mouth those lines. Probably a few of the best lines I've ever read in a script." Sharing more of her experience of working the people involved in the film, she added: "Working alongside chintu sir was like a roller coaster every day. His sense of humour kept us on our toes. N this captain of the ship, the man who is relentless and I only wonder ........What really happened between RaOne n Mulk."

The 'Naam Shabana' actor wrapped up the post by saying: "But jo hua acha hua ... At least for me coz I got 2 most cherished projects in my filmography n m looking forward to adding many more." Lately, Taapsee has been sharing many throwback pictures as she earlier announced on Instagram that she will be posting a whole series to refresh some memories amid the lockdown.

The actor is currently staying at home like many other celebrities as the country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The number of COVID-19 cases in India has reached 12,759, the Health Ministry said on Thursday. According to the official data, India has 10,824 active cases and 1514 discharged and cured cases. Meanwhile, 420 people have died from the disease which originated in China. (ANI)

