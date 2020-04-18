Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taylor Swift cancels 2020 tour dates due to coronavirus outbreak

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-04-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 12:01 IST
Taylor Swift cancels 2020 tour dates due to coronavirus outbreak
Taylor Swift (File photo) Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Pop star Taylor Swift has canceled all her 2020 live appearances and performances, including "Lover Fest East" and "Lover Fest West", due to coronavirus crisis. The shows will now happen in 2021.

"I'm so sad I won't be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe. I'll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what's important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us," Swift wrote on her Twitter account. In a statement posted on the microblogging site, the singer said the safety and well-being of fans is most important to her. "Health organizations and governments around the world have strongly discouraged large public gatherings for an undetermined period of time. "With many events throughout the world already canceled, and upon direction from health officials in an effort to keep fans safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, sadly the decision has been made to cancel all Taylor Swift live appearances and performances this year," the statement read. Tickets held for each of those shows will transfer to a new show date without action on the part of ticket holders. Fans seeking a refund should check in with Ticketmaster starting May 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Rajnath Singh reviews functioning of AFMS to contain spread of COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Stink flirting' is a thing - just ask a ring-tailed lemur; Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria leader's top aide dies of coronavirus: presidency

The powerful chief of staff to Nigerian leader Muhammadu Buhari has died after contracting the novel coronavirus, the presidency said Saturday. Buharis office announced in a statement that it regrets to announce the passage of Abba Kyari, w...

Two test positive for COVID-19 in Himachal's Hamirpur, district sealed

The Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh has been sealed as two people tested positive for coronavirus here, informed the District Disaster Management Authority on Saturday. The decision was taken after an emergency meeting was called on F...

25 relief flights departed from Dabolim Airport so far, says official

Some 25 relief flights carrying more than 4,700 stranded citizens from various countries have departed from the Dabolim International Airport so far, Goa Airport Director Gagan Malik said. Team GOA takes pride in sending more than 4,700 pas...

COVID-19: Richa Chadha to provide meals to needy people

As India fights coronavirus pandemic, actor Richa Chadha said she is donating food to a local Gurudwara, to help the needy people. The actor recently made a donation to a local Gurudwara and urged her fans to do the same. When I contacted...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020