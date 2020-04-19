Left Menu
Why Sword Art Online Season 4 not possible before 2023, what latest we know

Updated: 19-04-2020 01:45 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 01:45 IST



Sword Art Online Season 4 is one of the highly anticipated anime television series fans have waiting for a long time. The success of the third season has paved the way for another season. Read the texts below to get the latest updates on it.

Is Sword Art Online Season 4 renewed? Yes, it is renewed for the fourth season and fans are quite overjoyed to know that they are going to enjoy the fourth season of the series. But its release date will not come anytime soon.

Sword Art Online Season 4 will take some more time to premiere, as fans are already busy in watching Season 3. The second half of Sword Art Online has been delayed to July this year from April 2020.

The main reason for pushing the existing series for three months is coronavirus pandemic. As the world is combating against Covid-19 pandemic and consequently suffering from severe lockdown, it will be an injustice to the series creators to demand any kind of updates related to Sword Art Online Season 3 and Season 4.

Sword Art Online Season 4 did not receive any announcement from A-1 Pictures but the 'Unital Ring' arc of its original light novel series promised that the future holds plenty of things for the fourth season. According to The Cinemaholic, since the creator, Reki Kawahara recently commenced conceiving content for this new story arc, it will probably take him a few more years to publish enough content required for an entirely new season. Considering if he will not be able to publish 10 volumes before 2022, we can expect Sword Art Online Season 4 to premiere anytime in 2023.

Sword Art Online Season 4 is likely to be released around mid of October 2020. But we don't have any official confirmation on it. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

