Updated: 20-04-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 19:16 IST
BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (lalalalisa_m)

BLACKPINK's Lisa shows her charismatic and sultry moves in a new dance cover video On April 20, she shared a dance performance video set to QUIN and 6LACK's 'Mushroom Chocolate' on her personal YouTube channel, 'Lilifilm Official'. The video was filmed by Anthony King and choreographed by Cheshir Ha.

Lisa also shared a photo she had taken with her choreographer Cheshir Ha on her Instagram account and wrote, "With my girl @cheshir_haa."

With my girl @cheshir_haa

Recently, BLACKPINK's music video 'Kill This Love' hits 800 million views on YouTube. The group took this to Twitter and thanked everyone.

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group debuted on August 8, 2016, with their single album 'Square One', which spawned 'Whistle', their first number-one song in South Korea, as well as 'Boombayah', their first number-one hit on the Billboard World Digital Songs chart.

Find below the link to the cover video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=je_R3gEtDbw

