American actor Brad Pitt recently took the avatar of a weatherman.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-04-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 23:26 IST
John Krasinski recruits Brad Pitt for epic weather report
American actor Brad Pitt recently took the avatar of a weatherman. According to E!News, the 56-year-old star delivered the forecast during Sunday's episode of actor John Krasinski's YouTube series 'Some Good News'.

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star's report was short but sweet. After Krasinski asked how it looked outside, Pitt surprised viewers by sticking his neck out of his window and giving his two cents. The 'Moneyball star' said, "Looks, uh, pretty good. Yeah." He wore a light green sweater and a dark cap for the quick cameo.

As fans can recall this isn't the first time Pitt had fulfilled these duties, Pitt also took on the weatherman role for The Jim Jefferies Show. Krasinski also shared viral videos of heartwarming stories, in addition to covering the weather. He also discussed his virtual prom, which he hosted over the weekend with a little help from his star-studded pals. Not only did the event feature a mini-reunion with 'The Office's' Rainn Wilson, but it also included performances by Billie Eilish and the Jonas Brothers. Chance the Rapper made a quick appearance, as well.

Celebs including Steve Carell, Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda have all made appearances on the show, as well. In late March, Krasinski launched the weekly series on Youtube. The show highlights heroes and positivity from around the world amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

There is an accumulated fanbase, too. Each week, thousands of people tune in to see the broadcast. In fact, Krasinski's first episode with Carell has generated nearly 16.5 million views to date. (ANI)

