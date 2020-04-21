Left Menu
Why Death Note Season 2 won’t be released in future

Updated: 21-04-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 16:53 IST
Why Death Note Season 2 won’t be released in future
Death Note Season 2 and any update on it can’t be expected currently based on the current global situation. Image Credit: Facebook / Death Note

When is Death Note Season 2 going to be released? This is a million dollar question! Many manga lovers believe that the second season will never be released.

Death Note Season 2 is surely a highly anticipated and much awaited Japanese manga series fans have been waiting for over a decade. Many manga enthusiasts have urged the manga creators and producers but they are totally tight-lipped on this issue.

However, Death Note Season 2 and any update on it can't be expected currently based on the current global situation. As Japan and the entire world is suffering and combating against coronavirus pandemic, there can be no development or announcement (if the series creators ever thought to satiate fans' demand).

The story of Death Note follows Light Yagami, a teen genius who stumbles across a mysterious otherworldly notebook: the 'Death Note', which belonged to the Shinigami Ryuk, and grants the user the supernatural ability to kill anyone whose name is written in its pages.

Death Note Season 1 completed with a very final note and 37 episodes almost covered everything that was a part of the Japanese manga except the last chapter. In the last 13 years, the studio Madhouse has not made a single announcement regarding Season 2 and its development and release.

However, Netflix understood fans' demand and catered them by creating its version of the anime action series into a movie. The season one premiered on Netflix on August 25, 2017.

Death Note Season 2 is (highly) unlikely to take place in 2020 and future as Madhouse is absolutely silent on it. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest update on the manga series.

