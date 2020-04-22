Left Menu
Netflix acquires Millie Bobby Brown's 'Enola Holmes'

22-04-2020
Netflix acquires Millie Bobby Brown's 'Enola Holmes'

Millie Bobby Brown-starrer "Enola Holmes is the latest project to be acquired by streamer Netflix. The film is based on author Nancy Springer’s six-part book series, "The Enola Holmes Mysteries" that focuses on the younger sister of renowned detective Sherlock Holmes, as per a statement posted on Netflix's website.

The story revolves around Enola (Brown), the much younger sister of Sherlock Holmes and Mycroft Holmes who turns out to be a highly capable detective in her own right. "When her mother mysteriously disappears on her 16th birthday, Enola seeks help from her older brothers. "But soon realising they’re less interested in solving the case than in packing her off to finishing school, Enola does the only thing a smart, resourceful and fearless young 1880s woman can do… she runs away to London to find her," the official logline read. Besides Brown, the film has a star-studded cast of Helena Bonham Carer, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, Adeel Akhtar, Fiona Shaw and Frances de la Tour.

Harry Bradbeer, best known for helming the two seasons of "Fleabag", is directing the film from a script by Jack Thorne. Legendary’s Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, and Ali Mendes will produce along with Brown and her sister Paige Brown through their PCMA Productions.

Bradbeer, Joshua Grode and Michael Dreyer from Legendary serve as executive producers..

