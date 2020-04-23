Left Menu
Sofia Coppola teases about Bill Murray reunion 'On The Rocks'

23-04-2020
Bill Murray (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Director Sofia Coppola, who is re-teaming with actor Bill Murray on "On The Rocks", has unveiled details about the new film calling it a "clash between the two generations". The director-actor duo is reuniting after their 2003 film "Lost In Translation", which won Coppola the Oscar for best original screenplay and earned nominations for best picture, best director, and best actor for Murray.

The film also saw the then-child star Scarlett Johansson turn to adult characters. Her role also won her best actress BAFTA. "On The Rocks" follows a young mother (Rashida Jones) who reconnects with her larger-than-life playboy father (Murray) on an adventure through New York.

"They play father and daughter, and she's married to Marlon Wayans, a successful businessman who is traveling a lot and has a beautiful assistant. (Rashida's character) has suspicions. The dad, who's kind of a sophisticated playboy, gets her paranoid because he's seeing men through his point of view. "It's sort of the clash between the two generations and her being a young woman and he's a gentleman of another generation," Coppola said in an online discussion with 92Y and Annette Insdorf.

The 48-year-old filmmaker said they finished work on the film "a little while ago". "It's kind of the clash of how they look at relationships and also how your relationship with your parent affects your relationships in your life... It's the two of them as a father and daughter sort of on a little adventure to spy on her husband.

"It's a lot of them talking about life and men and women over martinis in New York," she added. The film is the first collaboration between A24 and Apple TV Plus and they are yet to announce a release date.

Coppola and Murray have also worked together on the 2015 Netflix special "A Very Murray Christmas".

