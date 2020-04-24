Left Menu
Development News Edition

Park Hae Jin confirms to star in the psychological thriller drama, 'Crime Puzzle'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 24-04-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 13:50 IST
Park Hae Jin confirms to star in the psychological thriller drama, 'Crime Puzzle'
File photo Image Credit: Facebook/ parkhaejin.andfans

South Korean actor, Park Hae Jin has confirmed to star in the psychological thriller drama, 'Crime Puzzle'. The shocking thriller that begins with Han Seung Min, a professor at a police academy, being arrested after confessing to the crime of killing his girlfriend Yoo Hee's father. The drama will reinterpret the webtoon to make it relevant to the current year of 2020.

The upcoming drama will also feature Yoo Hee, a criminal profiler who reinvestigates Han Seung Min's case because she can not believe her lover's confession.

In the process of solving the mystery, 'Crime Puzzle' will showcase 10 interviews from Han Seung Min and detailed characterization of those surrounding the two leading figures.

Park Hae Jin will be taking on the role of Han Seung Min, a star professor at the police academy who suddenly rose through the ranks of the world's criminal psychology field with the thesis he wrote in his 20s.

Previously, Park Hae Jin shocked viewers with his acting as the youngest genius psychopath killer Lee Jung Moon in OCN's 'Bad Guys'.

'Crime Puzzle' will be produced by Studio 329, which produced the YouTube original web drama 'Top Management' and upcoming Netflix original 'Extracurricular'.

Recently, Park Hae Jin starred in KBS's 'Forest', and he is currently gearing up for the premiere of his upcoming MBC Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Old School Intern'.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

SC grants Arnab Goswami interim protection from arrest for 3 weeks

The Supreme Court on Friday granted Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami interim protection from arrest for three weeks in connection with several FIRs registered against him for allegedly defaming Congress interim President Sonia Gand...

Lesbian couple's custody case takes China into uncharted legal waters

A Chinese lesbian couples landmark court battle over the custody of their two children has stirred debate over LGBT rights and put a spotlight on a legal vacuum created by the absence of same-sex marriage law.Shanghai resident Zhang Peiyi s...

Philippines' coronavirus infections top 7,000

The Philippines Health Ministry on Friday reported that confirmed cases of the new coronavirus have risen to more than 7,000.In a bulletin, the ministry recorded 211 new infections, 15 additional deaths, and 40 more recoveries. It brought t...

UK PM Johnson, on the mend after COVID-19, faces lockdown conundrum

Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces the biggest conundrum of his premiership as he recuperates from COVID-19 how to lift a lockdown that is destroying swathes of the British economy without triggering a deadly second wave of the outbreak. Jo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020