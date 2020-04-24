Park Hae Jin confirms to star in the psychological thriller drama, 'Crime Puzzle'

South Korean actor, Park Hae Jin has confirmed to star in the psychological thriller drama, 'Crime Puzzle'. The shocking thriller that begins with Han Seung Min, a professor at a police academy, being arrested after confessing to the crime of killing his girlfriend Yoo Hee's father. The drama will reinterpret the webtoon to make it relevant to the current year of 2020.

The upcoming drama will also feature Yoo Hee, a criminal profiler who reinvestigates Han Seung Min's case because she can not believe her lover's confession.

In the process of solving the mystery, 'Crime Puzzle' will showcase 10 interviews from Han Seung Min and detailed characterization of those surrounding the two leading figures.

Park Hae Jin will be taking on the role of Han Seung Min, a star professor at the police academy who suddenly rose through the ranks of the world's criminal psychology field with the thesis he wrote in his 20s.

Previously, Park Hae Jin shocked viewers with his acting as the youngest genius psychopath killer Lee Jung Moon in OCN's 'Bad Guys'.

'Crime Puzzle' will be produced by Studio 329, which produced the YouTube original web drama 'Top Management' and upcoming Netflix original 'Extracurricular'.

Recently, Park Hae Jin starred in KBS's 'Forest', and he is currently gearing up for the premiere of his upcoming MBC Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Old School Intern'.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.