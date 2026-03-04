Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes India's Silence on US-Israel Aggression Against Iran

Mehbooba Mufti, President of the People's Democratic Party, expressed bewilderment at India's lack of response to US-Israel aggression against Iran. She emphasized Tehran's unwavering support during India's past challenges, particularly highlighting its role during sanctions due to nuclear tests.

Addressing the media, Mufti lamented that India's leadership had neither condemned the aggression nor offered condolences to Iran, a nation that stood apart when others sided with Pakistan on the Kashmir issue. She also criticized the mute response of Muslim countries and Pakistan's alliance with Saudi Arabia.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister condemned the US and Israeli leaders, burning their effigies and calling them war criminals. She urged for the release of individuals detained during protests and advocated for peace in the region.