Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hema Malini urges people to practice social distancing seriously

Veteran actor and BJP MP Hema Malini on Sunday indicated towards the constant rise in the number of COVID-19 patients in the country and urged people to follow social distancing seriously.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 18:10 IST
Hema Malini urges people to practice social distancing seriously
Actor Hema Malini (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Veteran actor and BJP MP Hema Malini on Sunday indicated towards the constant rise in the number of COVID-19 patients in the country and urged people to follow social distancing seriously. The 'Dream Girl' took to Instagram to post a video message in which she is seen advising people to follow the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"Friends, the number of people infected by coronavirus is increasing constantly. It has also been observed that some people are not abiding by the lockdown," said the actor. "If we wish that the lockdown ends soon without being extended and if we want to enjoy the small exemptions in the lockdown then we have to practice social distancing," she added.

The 'Sholay' actor then asked people to cover their face with masks and to support the frontline workers. "Please use face masks, handkerchief, stole etc. and cooperate with the media persons, police personnel, medical workers and the administration. Your careless attitude can affect you and your entire family adversely," the 71-year-old actor said.

"The entire country including me wants that the lockdown ends soon. So, people stay home and stay safe," she added. The actor turned politician has been sharing video messages with people through Instagram and has been enlightening them about precautions and other issues related to the highly contagious virus. (ANI)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Delhi minorities panel demands release of Jamaat members who have spent 28 days in quarantine camps

The Delhi Minorities Commission has demanded that Tablighi Jamaat members who are kept at quarantine camps in the city and have not tested positive for coronavirus be released, as they have completed twice the stipulated quarantine period o...

Portugal to move asylum seekers to vacant tourist flats after hostel virus outbreak

Portugal will test 500 asylum seekers for the coronavirus and move some into apartments left empty by tourists, after an outbreak at an immigrant hostel last week prompted scrutiny of overcrowded conditions that could lead to contagion. Por...

Saudi eases coronavirus curfews, keeps 24-hour curfew in Mecca

Saudi Arabia eased curfews on Sunday across the country but kept 24-hour lockdowns in place in the city of Mecca and neighbourhoods previously put in isolation to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, state news agency SPA said.It also si...

Situation in India improving, hotspot districts moving towards being non-hotspot districts: Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said the coronavirus situation in the country is improving as many hotspot districts HSD are moving towards being non-hotspot districts NHSD. The minister visited All India Institute of Medica...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020