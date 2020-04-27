Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

The success of Frozen 2 has created a huge demand for Frozen 3 and fans are passionately waiting for the third installment of the franchise. The director Jennifer Lee is expecting to turn to story back to the sisters and their future.

Frozen 3 doesn't have an official release date. But that can't restrict the team from working on the third installment. However, it will be wrong if we keep expectation from them to continue their developmental work on the third movie. As we all know, the Covid-19 pandemic has highly hit the global entertainment industry, almost all the movie and television projects have either been halted or postponed.

As Frozen 2 grossed over a billion dollars on the box office, Disney will surely continue working on Frozen 3 for completing the Frozen trilogy. Another reason why the movies consume much time is the makers always focus on the story to be perfect. The director Jennifer Lee revealed that they would ensure the third movie to achieve the best storyline with beautiful portrayal of characters. Lee also assured some funny moments in the movie.

Fans expect Frozen 3 to break all the records like Frozen 2 did during its time. But they need to know that the production and release will take longer as Frozen 2 was released just during the end of 2019. It took six years for the production to work and release the second movie (time gap between Frozen and Frozen 2 is six years). Thus, it can be said that the third movie could be released in 2023 or 2024.

According to some sources, Frozen 3 will commence where the second installment ended with Elsa residing in the North and Anna ruling Arendelle. She discovered a special link with the great Enchanted Forest and her ancestry traces back to the tribe of Northuldra.

On the other hand, Frozen 3 will reportedly portray a royal marriage and Anna may have a lavish marriage. Kristoff tried to propose to Anna but their hands couldn't be joined unfortunately. Thus, animated movie enthusiasts expect the third movie to unite Anna and Kristoff and further gift Elsa a love interest. But the character of her love interest is yet to be disclosed.

Frozen 3 will further see Elsa with more special supernatural powers. The story will continue with lots of adventures with Anna. However, it is tough to comment how the movie will end.

