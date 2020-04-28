Is Code Geass Season 3 possible? Ichirō Ōkouchi seems not interested on its making

Is Code Geass Season 3 going to be released? Does it have any future? It has been over a decade since Season 2 of Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion dropped its finale. There has been no update on development since the second season had its finale.

As there has been no discussion on the making of Code Geass Season 3, fans and anime lovers have given up all expectations from the writer Ichirō Ōkouchi. Truly speaking, Ichirō Ōkouchi is not interested in working on the third season as the protagonist Lelouch is not alive. Thus, instead of making a third season, he opted to make a movie titled Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection was premiered in Japan on February 9, 2019 and ran in over 120 theatres. The film debuted at number five with an opening weekend gross of ¥287 million in Japan. It was number six in its second weekend, with a cumulative gross of ¥530 million up until then. As of March 2019, the film has grossed more than ¥1 billion ($9 million) in Japan. Collectively, the Code Geass film franchise has grossed ¥1,899,872,257 ($17,356,785) at the Japanese box office

Gorō Taniguchi, the director clarified that the film's plotline would follow the story told in the movie and not in the series. One of the main reasons for creating the movie, according to Taniguchi, was to explore the avenues that were never tapped by the anime.

For those who have been waiting for Code Geass Season 3 must have been disappointed with Taniguchi's idea and viewpoint, but you should still be glad to know that Lelouch and the rest of the cast will again be returning on the screen. According to the director, the film is not likely to clash with the events that wouldn't take in Code Geass Season 3.

Also Read: Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 cast revealed, Entry of new character Haruki Amakusa