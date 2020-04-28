Left Menu
Development News Edition

Is Code Geass Season 3 possible? Ichirō Ōkouchi seems not interested on its making

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 28-04-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 15:35 IST
Is Code Geass Season 3 possible? Ichirō Ōkouchi seems not interested on its making
As there has been no discussion on the making of Code Geass Season 3, fans and anime lovers have given up all expectations from the writer Ichirō Ōkouchi. Image Credit: YouTube / GameSpot Universe Trailers

Is Code Geass Season 3 going to be released? Does it have any future? It has been over a decade since Season 2 of Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion dropped its finale. There has been no update on development since the second season had its finale.

As there has been no discussion on the making of Code Geass Season 3, fans and anime lovers have given up all expectations from the writer Ichirō Ōkouchi. Truly speaking, Ichirō Ōkouchi is not interested in working on the third season as the protagonist Lelouch is not alive. Thus, instead of making a third season, he opted to make a movie titled Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection was premiered in Japan on February 9, 2019 and ran in over 120 theatres. The film debuted at number five with an opening weekend gross of ¥287 million in Japan. It was number six in its second weekend, with a cumulative gross of ¥530 million up until then. As of March 2019, the film has grossed more than ¥1 billion ($9 million) in Japan. Collectively, the Code Geass film franchise has grossed ¥1,899,872,257 ($17,356,785) at the Japanese box office

Gorō Taniguchi, the director clarified that the film's plotline would follow the story told in the movie and not in the series. One of the main reasons for creating the movie, according to Taniguchi, was to explore the avenues that were never tapped by the anime.

For those who have been waiting for Code Geass Season 3 must have been disappointed with Taniguchi's idea and viewpoint, but you should still be glad to know that Lelouch and the rest of the cast will again be returning on the screen. According to the director, the film is not likely to clash with the events that wouldn't take in Code Geass Season 3.

Also Read: Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 cast revealed, Entry of new character Haruki Amakusa

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coca-Cola India Pledges to Positively Impact Over 10 Lakh Lives During COVID-19 Outbreak

Commits contribution of INR 100 crores towards Personal Protective Equipment PPE provisioning, healthcare infrastructure enhancement, food hygiene essentials, and beverage distribution Gurugram, Haryana, India Business Wire India As t...

Coronavirus pandemic: RBI employees contribute Rs 7.30 cr to PM-CARES Fund

The Reserve Bank of India RBI on Tuesday said its employees have decided to contribute salary of one or more days totalling Rs 7.30 crore towards the PM-CARES Fund. To help people affected by any kind of emergency or distress situation like...

New Zealand tames virus; France, Spain reveal lockdown exits

France and Spain, two of the worst-hit countries in the coronavirus pandemic, were laying out separate roadmaps Tuesday for lifting their lockdowns, while signs emerged the virus has been all but vanquished in New Zealand and Australia. But...

AIFF's video fitness campaign receives huge response

The All India Football Federations video campaign to promote fitness among fans during the coronavirus-forced nationwide lockdown has received a huge response with more than four lakh views in less than four weeks. The campaign FitWithIndia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020