Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 cast revealed, Entry of new character Haruki Amakusa

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated Japanese manga series fans have been looking forward for since last one year. Many fans are wondering when the third season will be released. Read further to get the latest updates on it.

The severe success of Mob Psycho 100 Season 2 undeniably paved the way of making Season 3. But the crew and other staff of Mob Psycho 100 are silent on its development. However, currently we can't expect any major development as the world is highly combating against Covid-19 pandemic and Japan's situation is also not good. We need to wait for the world to convalesce.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 was earlier believed to be out in Japan by 2021, but the release period can be pushed back due to severe coronavirus outbreak. The pandemic situation has badly affected the global entertainment industry with losses of billions of dollars.

Mob Psycho 100 had over 1.6 million copies in circulation as of July 2016. In 2017, the manga won the 62nd Shogakukan Manga Award in the shōnen category. This gives an idea of huge demand for this Japanese manga series. Thus, One can't turn down the plan of making third season.

The plot for third season will revolve around Shigeo Kageyama, an average middle school boy, nicknamed Mob for lacking a sense of presence. Although he looks like an inconspicuous person, he is in fact a powerful esper with immense psychic power. To keep from losing control of this power, he constantly lives a life under an emotional shackle. In order to help learn how to control his abilities, Mob works as an assistant to con-man Reigen Arataka, a self-proclaimed psychic.

Apart from Mob, other characters to return in the third season are Dimple, Teruki Hanazawa, Reigen Arataka, Shou Suzuki and Ritsu Kageyama. A new character is evolved Haruki Amakusa, who has an objective to hunt the association for a spiritual monster known as Hyakki. More spoilers encircling the plot will be out soon.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga and anime series.

