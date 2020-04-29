Brian Yorkey to produce 'Catching Out' for HBO Max

Brian Yorkey to produce 'Catching Out' for HBO MaxPTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-04-2020 09:13 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 09:13 IST
"13 Reasons Why" creator Brian Yorkey will produce the feature "Catching Out" for HBO Max. According to Deadline, the upcoming streaming service from WarnerMedia acquired the film's pitch after a round of competitive bidding.
Nic Sheff, who previously worked as a writer and story editor on Netflix series "13 Reasons Why", will write the script. The story is described as a drama that is an exploration of a "youth subculture".
Yorkey will produce the project alongside Brad Weston of Makeready. Jeff Sommerville and Kat Ramberg will serve as executive producers with Makeready’s Negin Salmasi as co-producer.
