AMC Theatres refuse to screen Universal films in wake of 'Trolls World Tour' dispute

AMC Theatres on Tuesday announced that it will no longer screen any of the Universal Picture movies.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2020 17:01 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

AMC Theatres on Tuesday announced that it will no longer screen any of the Universal Picture movies. The decision came in the backdrop of the comments by NBC Universal CEO Jeff Shell regarding the success of the musical animation picture 'Trolls World Tour' on VOD.

Cited by Variety, Universal used the PVOD format to release 'Trolls World Tour' on April 10 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, rather than wait for theatres to re-open. The studio also revealed that the movie took in USD 100 million in premium VOD rentals in its first three weeks of play in North America.

"It is disappointing to us, but Jeff's comments as to Universal's unilateral actions and intentions have left us with no choice," Variety quoted AMC Theaters chairman-CEO, Adam Aron, as saying. "Therefore, effectively immediately AMC will no longer play any Universal movies in any of our theatres in the United States, Europe or the Middle East," he added.

Prior to the pandemic, studios typically waited 90 days after a theatrical opening to release films digitally. (ANI)

