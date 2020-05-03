Mindhunter Season 3: Series to continue atleast till Season 5 with David Fincher

Mindhunter Season 3 has always been on the top of demanding Netflix series, mainly since Season 2 dropped its finale in August last year. This proves that fans have a special place for Joe Penhall-created American crime thriller TV series in their hearts.

There is no official news about Mindhunter Season 3's renewal yet. In January 2020, Netflix announced that the series was on hold as executive producer David Fincher is busy with other multiple projects, mainly project titled Mank. Netflix has asked Mindhunter enthusiasts to hold patience.

The series makers have kept the plot for Mindhunter Season 3 under wrap. The purpose of doing so is to obstruct the spreading of rumours and speculations. Many fans are wondering the cancellation of third season. Let's remind them that the chance of cancellation is very less as both Season 1 and Season 2 earned windfall revenues and all the episodes ran successfully. The series received strong and positive responses from the viewers as well as critics. Thus, fans should give up the negative thought related to the series.

According to some sources, David Fincher has a plan to restore the original cast in Mindhunter Season 3. The lead actors are – Jonathan Groff as Holden Ford, Holt McCallany as Bill Tench and Anna Torv as Wendy Carr. Other members include Stacey Roca as Invoice's spouse Nancy Tench, Joe Tuttle as Greg Smith and Michael Cerveris as Ted Gunn. As these actors have high possibilities to return in Season 3.

If David Fincher continues to work for Mindhunter, fans need not about series' discontinuation at least till Season 5. Holt McCallany, who played the role of Bill Tench, said the series would cover five seasons with David as the director as he had the plan for the same since beginning. But he halted development on Mindhunter Season 3 to concentrate on his other projects – the new film Mank and the animated series Love, Death and Robots.

Mindhunter Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the web series.

Also Read: Peaky Blinders Season 6: Cillian Murphy hints 'chaos & knocking heads' for Tommy