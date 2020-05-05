One Piece Chapter 979: Link between Flying Six & Kaido’s Son, Chapter 980 again on break

We are far away from One Piece Chapter 980 as Chapter 979 is yet to be released. Chapter 978 was released on April 26. Due to coronavirus outbreak and lockdown, One Piece Chapter 979 took a week hiatus.

Similar break for a week is expected to be taken for One Piece Chapter 980 after the release of Chapter 979. Some parts of Chapter 979 were leaked that give us a few hints what we can see in the imminent chapter.

In One Piece Chapter 979, Kaido is likely to instruct the Flying Six to find his son. As an incentive he will allow them to challenge the Beast Pirates' All-Stars once they fulfil the task. When that happens, Kaido wants the competition to take place with Big Mom – donning a kimono – watching them, EconoTimes reported.

One Piece Chapter 979 raw scans further reveal that if the Flying Six defeats that All-Stars they can replace the latter in the Beasts' chain of command. Many manga lovers earlier asked – Where is Kanjuro? Orochi and Kaido's forces were not aware of the infiltration of the pirates and samurai alliance, which meant Kanjuro had not arrived yet in Onigashima.

Fans will see in One Piece Chapter 979 the first appearance of Kanjuro to Onigashima. He got lost, despite traveling by air on a bird he drew, and purportedly lied about looking for Hiyori. It can be recalled that Kanjuro also has Momonosuke as a captive, the above media outlet reported.

Many manga enthusiasts believe that One Piece Chapter 979 will show the connection between the Flying Six and son of Kaido. His son is also going to be highly focused in Chapter 979.

One Piece Chapter 979 will be released on Sunday, May 10. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga.

Also Read: Haikyuu!! Season 4 part 2 to premiere in July, get more updates on Season 5