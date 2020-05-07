Left Menu
My Hero Academia Season 5 to have Season 4’s major characters, what latest we know

Updated: 07-05-2020 01:43 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 01:43 IST
My Hero Academia Season 5 will have most of the characters as same as they were in Season 4 and the same story will continue further. Image Credit: Facebook / My Hero Academia

If you are an anime aficionado, you must be waiting for My Hero Academia Season 5. It is today one of the most anticipated anime series and fans want to know more about it. Read further to get more details.

My Hero Academia Season 4 premiered on October 12, 2019. The first half of the fourth season consisting of 25 episodes ended on April 4, 2020. The next half's release date is yet to be announced.

But now fans have already started discussing My Hero Academia Season 5. But there has been no discussion on the making of fifth season. One major reason is the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic has severely hit the global entertainment industry and the majority of television, web and movie series have either been postponed or cancelled temporarily. The loss only in the entertainment industry worldwide is unfathomable. Unless, the world, mainly Japan recovers from the pandemic situation, we can't expect developmental updates on the fifth season.

According to some sources, My Hero Academia Season 5 will have most of the characters as same as they were in Season 4 and the same story will continue further. Akatsuki Bakugo, Michael Tatum, Izuku Midoriya, Clifford Chapin, Kenya Lida, Chaco Muranaka, Justin briner, Luci Christian to name a few are the names of some characters to be back in the fifth season.

The anime enthusiasts are happy to see the release of a short teaser. But it did not give any details on what to expect in the imminent season. Thanks to Weekly Shōnen Jump, which took to Twitter on April 2 to announce that My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed.

My Hero Academia Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

