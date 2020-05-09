‘The Equalizer’, ‘Silence of the Lambs’ TV reboots greenlit at CBS

CBS network has given straight-to-season orders to TV spin-offs based on movies "The Equalizer" and "Silence of the Lambs". The "Silence of the Lambs" series, titled "Clarice", features "Pretty Little Liars" actor Rebecca Breeds as FBI agent Clarice Starling, the character portrayed by Jodie Foster and later Julianne Moore on the big screen.

In "The Equalizer" reboot, Queen Latifah will play the role of a retired special-ops agent, the part previously essayed on TV and film by Edward Woodward and Denzel Washington. Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Liza Lapira, and Laya DeLeon Hayes also star.

According to Entertainment Weekly, CBS also greenlit to series a new comedy from Chuck Lorre along with Marco Pennette titled "B Positive". The network is planning to premiere the shows sometime later this year or in 2021.