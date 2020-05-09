Left Menu
'Upload' renewed for season two at Amazon

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-05-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 18:05 IST
Amazon Prime Video has given a second season order for Greg Daniels-created show "Upload". The season two renewal comes just a week after the show premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

The single-camera sitcom, featuring Robbie Amell and Andy Allo, takes place in the near future, where people who are near death can be "uploaded" into a virtual afterlife of their choice. The story is about a young app developer, Nathan Brown (Robbie Amell), who winds up in the hospital following a self-driving car accident, needing to quickly decide his fate. "After a rushed deliberation with his shallow girlfriend Ingrid (Allegra Edwards), he chooses to be uploaded to her family's luxurious virtual afterlife, the Horizen company's 'Lakeview'.

"Once uploaded in Lakeview, Nathan meets his customer service 'Angel' Nora Anthony (Andy Allo), who at first is his charismatic concierge and guide, but quickly becomes his friend and confidante, helping him navigate this new digital extension of life," the official plotline of the show read. Daniels, best known for creating cult classic sitcoms like "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation" , expressed his gratitude to Amazon for renewing the show for the second season.

"I am thrilled to continue a great relationship with Amazon Studios and this wonderful cast and find out what happens next to Nora and Nathan and Ingrid and their 2033 world. With this news I can stop drawing my season 2 flipbook," Daniels said in a statement. Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, said the show has been a hit among the subscribers of the streaming service. "In 'Upload', Greg Daniels delivered a smart, cinematic comedy crackling with intrigue and it has clearly delighted our customers who have spent a lot of time in Lakeview this past week.

"We know our global fans want to see the next chapter with Nathan and Nora so we are greenlighting Season Two and are excited that Greg's passion project has found such a devoted audience," Salke said. "Upload" is executive produced by Daniels and his producing partner Howard Klein.

