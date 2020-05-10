'My safe place', Alia Bhatt shares lovely snap with mom

Left Menu
As the nation celebrates the indomitable spirit of motherhood on Sunday, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt took to social media and shared a lovely picture with her mother Soni Razdan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 17:42 IST
Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt with mother Soni Razdan (Image courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

As the nation celebrates the indomitable spirit of motherhood on Sunday, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt took to social media and shared a lovely picture with her mother Soni Razdan. In the picture shared on Instagram, the mother-daughter duo is seen beaming with smiles in the picture.

Filled with emotion but in minimal words, the 27-year-old actor captioned the post as: "My safe place... love you, mama." Not only the 'Kalank' actor but many Bollywood stars have also taken it to the social media to appreciate the unconditional love received by their mothers.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh shared a lovely throwback picture with his mother on Instagram to mark the occasion of Mother's Day. Meanwhile, Randeep Hooda too shared a monochrome photograph with his mother and wrote: "Love Naturally .. missing my new jungle buddy and the laughs .. my joie de vivre."

On the other hand, the fitness beauty of Bollywood, Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to express her emotions towards her mother-in-law. "You are every daughter-in-law's dream come true and I really got lucky. You've always stood by me and have been an amazing friend to me. I don't say it too often, but I am truly blessed to have you in my life [?]Happy Mother's Day!," the caption reads.

Earlier the day, many actors from the industry, Kareena Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan Johar, Anupam Kher, Boney Kapoor, and more extended wishes to their mothers with affectionate messages. (ANI)

