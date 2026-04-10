Tragic Martyrdom: BSF Constable's Sacrifice in Manipur
Constable Mithun Mandal of the Border Security Force was fatally shot during patrol duty in Manipur's Ukhrul district. The bullet, fired from an unknown source, claimed his life at a hospital in Imphal. Manipur's Chief Minister condemned the attack and assured continued search operations to apprehend the assailants.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in Manipur's Ukhrul district, BSF Constable Mithun Mandal was shot dead during a routine patrol on Friday, officials reported. The attack occurred around 4.30 pm, with the bullet striking Mandal from an unrevealed location.
Hailing from West Bengal's Bhagjan Tola village, Mandal succumbed to his injuries at RIMS, Imphal, around 6 pm. Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh expressed his sorrow and strongly condemned the incident, referring to the deceased as a 'brave son of West Bengal.'
This incident forms part of ongoing ethnic tensions between Kuki and Tangkhul Naga communities in the area. In response, security forces have launched search operations to identify and apprehend those responsible for the attack, with the state government's commitment to peace and justice remaining resolute.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Manipur
- BSF
- constable
- shooting
- Ukhrul
- district
- West Bengal
- Mithun Mandal
- peace
- security
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