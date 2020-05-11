Left Menu
Rob Lowe celebrates 30 years of sobriety

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-05-2020 11:51 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 11:27 IST
Actor Rob Lowe is celebrating three decades of abstinence from drugs and alcohol. "The Outsiders" star took to Instagram on Sunday to mark the anniversary, urging people struggling with addiction to reach out for help.

"30 years ago today, I found a sober life of true happiness and fulfillment. I am filled with gratitude on this anniversary. "From a treatment center in Arizona to a bomb shelter in Israel, I have come to know many extraordinary people, and the fellowship of recovery has changed my life and given me gifts beyond my selfish imaginings," Lowe, 56, wrote alongside his selfie. "If you, or someone you love is struggling with any kind of addiction, there is hope! Love to you all," he added.

In January, the actor admitted he was worried about missing out on the "fun" by giving up alcohol.

