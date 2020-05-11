Diplo confirms welcoming first child with model Jevon King

Diplo confirms welcoming first child with model Jevon KingPTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-05-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 15:26 IST
DJ-music producer Diplo has confirmed that he and model Jevon King have welcomed their first child together. Diplo made the revelation on Sunday in a Mother's Day Instagram tribute. He shared three photos -- the first showing himself as a child with his mom, Barbara Jean Cox, the second showing his ex, Kathryn Lockhart, with their two sons, Lockett, 10 and Lazer, 6.
The third photograph shows King holding her son, Pace, whom she welcomed on March 20. "Thanks for giving me life and helping me create it – the three strongest mothers in the world.. I'm still a work in progress but u have given three perfect beautiful boys. I love you all till the moon and back," he wrote in the caption. King, who represented Trinidad and Tobago at the Miss Universe pageant in 2014, announced on March 21 that she'd given birth to a baby boy.
- READ MORE ON:
- Diplo
- Jevon King
- Barbara Jean Cox
- Kathryn Lockhart
- Trinidad and Tobago
ALSO READ
UN to screen Earth Anthem penned by poet-diplomat Abhay K
Pak summons senior Indian diplomat over 'ceasefire violations'
Blow for China's virus diplomacy as friendship song leaves Filipinos furious
Blow for China's virus diplomacy as friendship song leaves Filipinos furious
Kremlin: Russia still in contact with Libya participants, wants diplomatic communication