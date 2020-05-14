Left Menu
Development News Edition

Put film production on hold after Sonali's illness: Goldie Behl

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 15:35 IST
Put film production on hold after Sonali's illness: Goldie Behl

Filmmaker Goldie Behl says he put on hold all his big screen ventures after actor-wife Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, and now wants to focus telling stories on the digital platforms. Behl, who made his digital debut with ZEE5's "RejctX" last year, said going to New York for Sonali's treatment for six months, was life altering for the family.

"The film slate has not been affected by COVID-19, I have put it on hold for the moment. I am focusing more of my energies, ever since 2018, after I went to New York with Sonali, it was a life altering situation for all of us. "I have decided to focus more on the digital platform. So the film slate is on pause right now, but because of my own decision and not COVID-19," Behl told PTI. The director said under his production house, Rose Audio Visuals, the team is focusing "completely" on the digital platforms and looking at the young-adult space and genre. "I am enjoying the OTT world. I haven't given a thought to film direction. I'm not saying I won't ever make one, but I'm not consciously looking to make a film or seeking a film script," he added. While several film and TV shoots came to a grinding halt due to coronavirus, Behl finished the second season of his ZEE5 show "RejctX" just in time. The director was shooting in Thailand "right in the middle of the pandemic" but is glad everything wrapped up before the threat of Coronavirus took over.

"Season two was quite challenging because we were trying to amplify thrill, plot and pace. There were a lot of physical challenges as we were shooting. The pandemic grew as we were shooting and a lot of precautions were taken on set. "Fortunately we were in a country that had dealt with SARS so they were very well equipped to handle even this right at the beginning, when we did start shooting," he added. With the world coming to a standstill and the rising market of digital streaming platforms, there's a growing concern if the coronavirus pandemic stands to alter the audience's habit of viewing a movie in a cinema hall. Behl said theatrical cinema has battled against several formats and has still emerged stronger.

"Since my childhood I've been hearing various formats coming in and destroying the cinema hall experience. But the theatrical experience hasn't really gone away and I don't think it ever will. But the kind of content which will be consumed in the cinema hall will have to change," he said. The director, who has helmed both, films and TV shows, including "Drona" and "Aarambh" , said the challenge for filmmakers now would be to come up with content which compels viewers to enjoy it on the big screen.

"The content will have to be that much better and striking that you cannot get on your TV set or mobile phones. More than the consumption habit, that's the change which will happen. The kind of content which will drive people to come out and go to the theatres," he added..

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Balochistan finance minister tests positive for COVID-19

Balochistan Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the latest top politician in Pakistan and the first in the province to be infected with the disease. Buledi, in a tweet on Thursday, said that he w...

Vijay Mallya loses leave to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court

Vijay Mallya on Thursday lost his application seeking leave to appeal in the UK Supreme Court, in a setback for the embattled liquor tycoon who last month lost his High Court appeal against an extradition order to India on charges of fraud ...

South Korean pop group BTS to live-stream concert

South Korean pop sensation BTS has announced that it will perform a live-streamed concert in JuneThe seven-member band, which was forced to postpone its Map of the Soul concert in April due to the coronavirus pandemic, will reconnect with i...

Akashvani Bhavan sanitized after employee who last came to office on Apr 27 tests COVID-19 positive

Akashvani Bhavan, the headquarters of the All India Radio here, was sanitized on Thursday as a precautionary measure after an employee who last attended office on April 27 tested positive for COVID-19, sources said. The employee felt uneasy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020