Netflix acquires Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt starrer 'Ball and Chain'

Actors Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt's superhero film 'Ball and Chain' will be released on Netflix.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2020 09:27 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 09:27 IST
Actors Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actors Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt's superhero film 'Ball and Chain' will be released on Netflix. According to Variety, the film has been acquired by the online video streaming platform and Oscar nominee Emily V Gordon has been tasked to write the script.

'Ball and Chain' is an adaptation of Scott Lobdell's comic of the same name. The story revolves around the life of a married couple sailing through a relationship turmoil.

The twist to the story is that the couple possesses superpowers that only function when they are together. Besides starring in the film, Johnson and Blunt have also turned producers.

Both the actors had earlier shared screen space in Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' the release date of which has been pushed from July 24, 2020, to July 30, 2021, due to the shuttering of theatres amid coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

