Ridley Scott's banner Scott Free inks first-look deal with Apple

Ridley Scott's banner Scott Free inks first-look deal with ApplePTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-05-2020 09:35 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 09:35 IST
Filmmaker Ridley Scott has signed a multi-year television deal with Apple
The veteran director and his banner Scott Free will be creating global television projects for the company's recently launched streaming service Apple TV Plus as per the first-look pact. According to Deadline, the shows will be executive produced by Scott, David Zucker, Clayton Krueger and Jordan Sheehan
The 82-year-old director's banner previously had a deal with CBS TV Studios.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ridley Scott
- Apple
- TV Studios
- CBS
- David Zucker
- Clayton Krueger
- Jordan Sheehan
ALSO READ
SNBNCBS develops nanomedicine to alter oxidative stress in body
U.S. states grapple with reopening as virus forces millions more jobless claims
U.S. states grapple with reopening as virus forces millions more jobless claims
Nepali dies in massive landslides in HP's Kinnaur, apple orchards damaged
Apple reports higher sales as China reopens after coronavirus but gives no forecast