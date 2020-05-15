Ridley Scott's banner Scott Free inks first-look deal with Apple

Filmmaker Ridley Scott has signed a multi-year television deal with Apple

The veteran director and his banner Scott Free will be creating global television projects for the company's recently launched streaming service Apple TV Plus as per the first-look pact. According to Deadline, the shows will be executive produced by Scott, David Zucker, Clayton Krueger and Jordan Sheehan

The 82-year-old director's banner previously had a deal with CBS TV Studios.